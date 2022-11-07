Need a ride? North West government buys donkey carts to transport people to clinics and schools

Durban – Villagers in the Mahikeng in the North West have a new mode of transport. The government recently bought 20 donkey carts valued at around R780 000 to help transport villagers to clinics and schools and wherever else they need to go.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to reports on Twitter, Dibono and Manawana villagers in Mahikeng were recipients of this gesture. The North West Government handover donkey carts to villagers of Dibono and Manawana in Mahikeng.



These carts will help those travelling about 20 kilometres to reach clinics,supermarkets and schools. The government emphasised that the beneficiaries must take of their #MDNnews pic.twitter.com/QgZd33IN41 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 6, 2022 The North West Community Safety Department said these carts would help to alleviate challenges faced by the rural community, according to News 24.

The report said the carts were manufactured in Lonely Park, Mahikeng. According to News 24, Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari defended the project at the handover ceremony on Thursday, warning people to refrain from peddling unsubstantiated information on social media. The department said the records were available to anyone who wanted to verify them.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the report, the prices of the carts ranged from R32 500 for a two-seater and R45 500 for the four-seater. Lehari said the carts would be maintained by the service provider as part of a three-year contract with the department. Most of the beneficiaries were women.

Story continues below Advertisement

There have been mixed reactions on Twitter: @JustineW04: Wow, just wow.... can we be that backwards? Ntsako Mongwe:Can this be moving to greener energy, reducing carbon emissions???