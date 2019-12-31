Nehawu said it was concerned about the lack of proper security in hospitals and clinics. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said on Tuesday it was concerned about the lack of proper security in hospitals and clinics across North West province and threatened mass protests if authorities did not take appropriate action. In a statement, Nehawu said the festive season had seen sporadic violence in a number of hospitals and clinics, especially in casualty wards, leading to injuries to both staff and patients.

"Our members and workers are manhandled and verbally abused by thugs who come to the health institutions to finish off those that they have injured and are admitted for medical help," it said.

In one incident, said Nehawu, a gang on December 27 assaulted workers at Bophelong Hospital while looking for a man who had survived a stabbing earlier in the day, in a bid to finish him off.

"As Nehawu, we appeal to our government to look into these issues as a matter of urgency as our members are now dreading going to work," said the union.