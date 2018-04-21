A Nigerian national has been burnt to death in Rustenburg, but police say the incident is not related to the violent protests, say reports. Picture: AP Photo/Joshua Replogle

Rustenburg - A Nigerian national has been burnt to death in Rustenburg, but North West police say the incident is not related to the violent protests in the area this week, according to media reports on Sunday.

Two vehicles were set alight in two separate incidents by a group of unknown people. No one had been arrested and police were investigating, the SABC reported police spokesman Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi as having said.

“We can confirm that in two separate incidents two vehicles were burnt by unknown suspects. In one of the incidents a man sustained serious burn wound injuries after being set alight. He later died in hospital. At this stage a motive is unknown and police are still investigating,” the broadcaster reported.

African News Agency/ANA