Protesters blocked a road in Maboloka near Brits with burning tyres, tree branches and rocks during a protest allegedly over demands that the ANC provincial task team be disbanded. Photo: Supplied

BRITS - At least four buses were torched during a protest on Monday in Maboloka, allegedly by community members demanding that the ANC provincial task team be disbanded, outside Brits in the North West the police said. “Police in Letlhabile are investigating four counts of malicious damage to property and public violence after four buses were torched by angry community members of Maboloka village,” Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of today. Roads were barricaded and members of Maboloka village were also stoning vehicles passing by.”

She said no arrests had been made and that the police were still monitoring the situation.

The road linking Brits and Pretoria was blocked at Sunway, and traffic was diverted to the R511 via Hartbeespoort Dam.

The protests at Maboloka, Sunway, Majakaneng and other areas were reportedly over demands that the ANC provincial task team (PTT) be disbanded.

The PTT was appointed to manage the affairs of the ANC in North West after the provincial executive committee (PEC) chaired by former premier Supra Mahumapelo was dissolved.

African News Agency (ANA)