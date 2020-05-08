No mask, no entry says Rustenburg mayor Khunou

Rustenburg - No one will be allowed to enter Rustenburg municipal buildings without wearing a mask, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, executive mayor Mpho Khunou said.

"As we open access to Missionary Mpheni House and the licensing buildings to the public, we would like to reiterate that your safety and ours is of paramount importance and the most effective way to prevent infection is through basic changes in individual behaviour and hygiene," Khunou said in a statement.

"To ensure that our facilities are Covid-19 safe, we have applied measures to promote and establish conditions favourable to public health by fumigating and sanitising our buildings."

The Rustenburg local municipality had also partnered with the department of health to train its health and safety representatives to conduct Covid-19 screening for every individual entering buildings. In order to observe physical distancing guidelines, floors had been marked while hands would be sanitised at all entrances, the mayor said.

The municipality was expected to register all individuals entering its facilities in keeping with the Covid-19 track and trace database.