Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Johannesburg - Two brothers will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court in the North West on Thursday after a body of a murdered woman was discovered in their vehicle following a high-speed chase. Spokeswoman Colonel Adéle Myburgh said police had tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in Ikaneng township on Monday evening when it sped away.

"A car chase ensued after the driver failed to stop. The car was found under a tree at Opaal Street. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a body of a female. The brothers were then arrested for alleged murder," Myburgh said.

The brothers, who are residents of Ikaneng, are aged 30 and 38. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was the 38-year-old's girlfriend, said Myburgh.

The two face charges of murder.