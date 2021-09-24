North West cop arrested for alleged theft of car bumper

Rustenburg – A policeman and two other suspects were arrested, for alleged theft of a car front bumper in Rooigrond, outside Mahikeng, North West police said on Friday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Constable Meshack Masiza, 26, Motlamedi Lekalake, 24, and Jabufor Ngwa, 39, were arrested on Sunday, after Masiza allegedly lied to the security officer about him being officially on duty and entered the vehicle safeguarding section (VSS) pound in Rooigrond, accompanied by two men driving in a vehicle.

“The trio proceeded to an impounded vehicle, then removed a front bumper and replaced it with the one from their vehicle,” said Mokgwabone. “They allegedly took the impounded vehicle's bumper and fit it onto their vehicle. Unbeknown to the accused, the security officer had already informed the police, who pounced on the trio before they could leave the pound.” They first appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court, in Mmabatho, on Tuesday. Masiza and Lekalake were granted R500 bail each, upon their second appearance on Thursday, while Ngwa remains in custody, pending verification of his residence status.

In another incident, eight people were arrested for possession of suspected stolen copper cables, with an estimated street value of R260 000 in Potchefstroom, North West. North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the police were, on Tuesday, informed of two vehicles – a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a Mazda 3 sedan – that were allegedly loaded with copper cables and driving towards Potchefstroom, on the N12 road, from the direction of Klerksdorp. “The swift reaction by members of Potchefstroom Flying Squad led to the two vehicles being pulled off, just before they could enter Potchefstroom. There were three occupants in the bakkie and five in the sedan. Furthermore, when members searched the vehicles, they found 527kg of copper cables, with estimated street value of R260 000 loaded at the back of the bakkie,” said Tselanyane.