North West cop ’impregnates’ inmate convicted of murder

Johannesburg - An inmate has been moved to another facility that caters for mothers after being impregnated, allegedly by a police officer who was transporting her to court for her murder case.

It’s not yet known how far along the woman is.

She was transferred after her 30-year prison sentence for murder was handed down last month.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said information at the department’s disposal was that the police officer, who allegedly impregnated her, used to transport the woman to court for her trial.

Nxumalo said the department did not have many facilities that catered for female inmates or those awaiting trial and therefore, the facility in which she was held was far from court.

As a result, he said, the officer would fetch the woman about three days before her case was to appear in court, book her into the holding cells of the police station where he worked at then take her to court on the day of her trial.

“A statement by the now-sentenced inmate is vivid on the activities leading to the day of the sexual encounter. Her statement and our records corresponds in affirming that the sexually activity happened outside our care and not in our premises.

“Correctional Services does not transport remand detainees to court. As already indicated, there are records indicating when the inmate was moved from our facility and brought back,” he said.

IOL