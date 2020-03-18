North West cop in court for alleged kidnapping, extortion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

RUSTENBURG - A warrant officer and a 50-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a man and soliciting money from his family were granted bail at the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Warrant Officer Simon Ndambi, 45, and Dipuo Mokwena were each granted R500 bail on Tuesday. Their case was postponed to April 21. The two face charges of kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder, common robbery and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. Myburgh said they were arrested on Sunday after a 27-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people, masquerading as police officers.

They allegedly demanded ransom for the release of the man. She said the police accompanied the complainant to the place where the money was going to be paid.

"It was at Safari Park in Brits that one of the accused waited in his Volkswagen Polo for the victim to deliver the money. Subsequently, the accused, Simon Ndambi, ran away and hid himself inside security guard room after being confronted by the police," she said.

"The accused allegedly fired a shot towards the police officers who returned fire. It was at that point that the accused was arrested and his vehicle as well as a firearm were seized. No one was injured during the shooting incident."

She said the police proceeded to a farm where the complainant’s son and another victim aged 26, were found.

"The victims who were found handcuffed with cable ties, were taken to a local hospital for treatment due to assault injuries. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the second accused, Dipuo Mokwena at Rooikoppies near Brits," she said.

"A Toyota Hilux bakkie belonging to one of the victims was also recovered. It was further established that the second victim’ sister was also contacted by the accused to extort money from her. She was allegedly instructed to deposit the money into one of the victim’s [bank] account."