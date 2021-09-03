North West cop in court for demanding bribe to “make docket disappear”

Rustenburg - A policeman arrested for allegedly demanding R7 000 to make a case docket disappear has been granted R1 500 bail, North West police said on Friday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Detective Sergeant Kopano Thamage, 39, appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday. His case was postponed to October 29 for investigation.

He was arrested on Wednesday at Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits, after he allegedly collected money from a member of the community. "It is alleged that a case of drunken-driving was registered in June this year at Hartbeespoortdam police station and allocated to Sergeant Thamage for investigation. According to the report, the member demanded R7 000 from the accused in exchange for withdrawal or disappearance of the case docket," he said. The accused in the drunken-driving case reported the matter to the police, and Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit members arrested Thamage soon after he allegedly collected the bribe from the accused.

"The said money was found in the possession of the member, who is attached to the Hartbeespoortdam Detectives,“ he said. In a statement, North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena warned South African Police Service (SAPS) employees in the province that corruption and any act of criminality would not be tolerated and that those who misused the powers conferred upon them as law-enforcement officers would be exposed and brought to book. In July, Detective Constable Kgomotso Montsho, 37, attached at the Madikwe police station was arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. He allegedly solicited a bribe from a member of the public in exchange for the withdrawal of a case.