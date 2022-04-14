North West cops accused of rape appear in court

Rustenburg-Two North West policemen charged with rape appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the case against Otshepeng Nkate, 26, and Lebogang Tladi, 36, was postponed to May 13 for investigations.

They are accused of raping a woman while handcuffed in a police van. “The two were granted R3 000 bail each, and their bail conditions are that they should not interfere with the state witnesses, prohibited from making any direct or indirect contact with the victim and were further prohibited from leaving the Mahikeng District Court, without reporting to the investigating officer,” he said. "Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, reveal that a 20-year-old complainant, alleges she was at her boyfriend’s place at Lorwaneng village on 30 March, 2022, when an argument ensued between them, and the police were called in.

“After police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious property damage, as she had broken the windows at her partner’s place. She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, police took a detour and told her that they were taking her home.” She further alleged that they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the policeman who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy. She alleges that the very officer undressed and raped her. After this, the driver also came and raped her and all this happened while she was handcuffed.

