RUSTENBURG - Two policemen accused of taking a R550 bribe were granted bail at the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court, the Hawks in North West said on Thursday.

Captain Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said police constables Baatile John Murambiwa, 39, and Thebeethata Reginald Mandlane, 44, appeared in court on Wednesday.

"The pair who are stationed at Ventersdorp police station, were arrested following investigations into a complaint alleging that on January 9, 2018, they stopped and searched a delivery van with furniture. Some of the items were apparently not listed on the inventory," said Captain Rikhotso of the Hawks, South Africa's elite crime busters also known as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, which targets organised crime, economic crime and corruption.

"The officers then allegedly threatened the driver with arrest and demanded a R550 bribe. The money was subsequently deposited by the owner into one of the suspects' account."

They were each granted bail of R500. The case was postponed to April 25.

African News Agency/ANA