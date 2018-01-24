Rustenburg - Two police officers were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in Rustenburg, North West police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the two aged 30 and 35 were arrested on Tuesday.

"They were arrested after the police stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle with two occupants, a male and female. During the search, a computer box, 38 special revolver with a filed off serial number, live ammunition and a cartridge were found inside the vehicle," he said.

The two were arrested after they failed to account for the items found inside the vehicle.

"It was determined during questioning of the suspects that they are both police officials stationed at Rustenburg Local Criminal Record Centre and Dobsonville respectively. The duo will also face internal departmental investigation."

They were expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Their arrest came at a time when police in Rustenburg were accused of being involved in criminal activities.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the members who effected the arrest and said that this would serve as an indication that the police would not hesitate to deal with their own members who were involved in criminal activities.

African News Agency/ANA