North West cops on the hunt for woman who allegedly kidnapped teen mom’s newborn

Johannesburg - The Klerksdorp police in North West have launched a search for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a four-day-old baby girl from her 17-year-old mother last week Thursday. Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani said the teenager lived with her mother and siblings in the Nkagisang informal settlement.

She was alone when she gave birth at home on Monday, June 14. Three days later, on Thursday, the teenager took the baby to Klerksdorp Hospital for a check-up. Hospital records show that the baby was checked and discharged around 2pm the same day.

Funani said the teenager left the hospital with her baby. At the gate, she met a woman who offered to buy her sneakers as she saw that she was wearing flip flops on a cold day. “The 17-year-old mother allegedly went to the mall with the woman who gave her money to buy herself sneakers whilst she remained behind to look after the newborn baby girl. “The mother discovered when she came out of the shop that the woman was missing with the baby. The young mother reported the matter to the police and a case of kidnapping was registered.”

Funani said police were appealing for help from anyone who may have information, including the whereabouts of the suspect. She said the distraught mother did not known the name of the woman and she had not taken pictures of the child. The alleged kidnapper is estimated to be in her early thirties, speaks Setswana, is 1.65m tall and was wearing black jeans with black and pink top at the time.