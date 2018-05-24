Rustenburg residents protest outside the local magistrate's court during the appearance of 14 Nigerian men accused of public violence. PHOTO: ANA

Rustenburg - Two more charges were added to the charge sheet of 14 Nigerian men arrested in connection with public violence when they briefly appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

A charge of contravening the Immigration Act and illegal gathering was added to their charged sheet, they were initially charged with public violence.

The court heard that only two of the 14 men had legal documentation allowing them into the country, their documents only expired while they were held in custody.

They were arrested on January 21, at the Rustenburg police station after they went there to complain that they were attacked by locals and the police were not assisting them.

A number of locals in Waterval and Rustenburg Noord were assaulted and robbed allegedly by the group before they went to the police station.

At the police station they reportedly became unruly and blocked all access points to the station.

Their case was postponed to June 4, for investigation. The case was referred back to the district court from the regional.

African News Agency/ANA