North West CPF board chair Dixson Ngamlane and wife die in N12 crash

The North West Community Policing Forum board chairperson and his wife, have been killed in a N12 highway crash near Fochville. Dixson Ngamlane and his wife, Thozama, died on Monday evening when they were travelling from Potchefstroom visiting family in Fochville.

Ngamlane became the NW board CPF chair in 2016. Prior to that, he served as chairperson at the Mahikeng police station for many years where he actively participated in community policing activities. He was elected as the chairperson of Mahikeng Cluster Board in 2000.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, conveyed his sincere condolences to family. He said SAPS employees and community members would miss this dedicated community builder who never hesitated to work with the police and the public alike in the fight against crime. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the Ngamlane family as we fondly remember him. We are indeed grateful for all that he did for the service and the community," Kwena said.

The Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) in the North West said it was saddened by the tragic loss of an outstanding community builder, development activist, and ethical leader. Ngamlane also served in the interim structure of the Moral Regeneration Movement in the North West. “We were confident that a person of his calibre, experience, and passion to serve would make an invaluable contribution to the course to unite civil society organisations to reclaim their voice as well as their communities from criminals,” said Pastor Lesiba Kgwele, convener of the interim committee.