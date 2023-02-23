North West DA wants Maape to deliver ‘honest’ State of the Province Address

Rustenburg - North West Premier Bushy Maape is expected to deliver the State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the opening of the North West Provincial Legislature in Mmabatho on Friday. In the address, Maape will highlight the government’s achievements in the previous financial year and pronounce on new government commitments which are aimed at speeding up service delivery and growing the economy.

The DA in North West said it expected Maape to address the plight of residents who were subjected to a failing provincial economy, rising unemployment, increased poverty, a collapsing public health system, rising crime, and the collapse of basic service delivery, especially the provision of clean water and sanitation services exacerbated by stage 6 load shedding. “Premier Maape must give an honest account on the poor state of roads in North West. The lies he told the nation during the State of the Nation debate in Parliament should never be repeated. “Last year, he committed to establishing a Rural Roads Unit to oversee several projects through the Department of Public Works, which never materialised,” said DA caucus leader in the legislature Freddy Sonakile.

“He made a commitment to rehabilitate and maintain roads in Mahikeng, Lichtenburg and Wolmaransstad, but roads throughout these municipalities remain in a poor state riddled with potholes.” Security is expected to be tight, with law enforcement officers deployed on the main road leading into Mahikeng and around the legislature building. IOL