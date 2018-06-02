RUSTENBURG - A two-year-old baby girl was killed, allegedly at the hands of her father who then took his own life, in Moshawane near Mahikeng, North West police said on Monday.





Police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said information available to the police was that the man, 25, took his daughter from the mother for a visit on Sunday.





"It is alleged that the father allegedly stabbed the baby several times with a knife and hanged himself with a chain. They were both found dead at approximately 2pm on Sunday, June 3, 2018," she said.





The police were informed about the incident and a case of murder and inquest have been registered for investigation.









North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and made an urgent appeal to the community and parents to avoid taking harsh decisions, as well as to consult with professionals such as social workers for assistance.





She further said that the safety and well-being of the children must always be prioritised.





The incident came at the end of child protection week.



