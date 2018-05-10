MAHIKENG - No fraud charges have been opened against acting North West Premier Wendy Nelson, the provincial government said on Thursday.

"The provincial administration places it on record that the acting premier, Ms Wendy Nelson has never had fraud charges laid against her by the North West Health and Social Development Committee as incorrectly reported by the media," said spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

"It is therefore unfortunate that the media has decided to run with such incorrect information which casts aspersion on the character of the acting premier. Allegations made are malicious and seek to tarnish the work of the acting premier in her commitment and determination to selflessly serve the people of North West. She is committed to serve to the best of her ability by ensuring transparent and good governance."

Setswambung said a case opened by the North West health and social development committee in March, had nothing to do with the Nelson.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo appointed Nelson as acting premier on Wednesday, after the African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) rejected his resignation, and ordered him to appoint an acting premier while he takes leave.

Mahumapelo announced on Tuesday that he would resign as a premier on Wednesday. The PEC said there were no reasons for Mahumpelo to resign.

Violent mass protests swept through the province on April 18, calling for Mahumapelo to resign.

Sporadic protests were reported in Montshioa, Magogwe and Seweding on Wednesday night, after Mahumapelo withdrew his resignation.

