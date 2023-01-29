North West Education MEC appeals to the public to work with the department to protect school infrastructure after the torching of a school

Joburg - The North West Department of Education has strongly condemned the torching of Mothelesi Secondary school at Shaleng Village near Pampierstad on Saturday morning, damaging the principal’s office and a classroom. Two photocopiers, 1 printer, 1 fridge, classroom furniture and school files were damaged by the fire.

North West Department of Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said: “At about 6am on Saturday, the school principal received a call from a learner residing near the school that the school was on fire.” Extra lessons that were meant to be held at the school on Saturday were unable to take place due to the fire. The MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi, weighed in regarding the torching of the school.

“I take this time to strongly condemn the torching of Mothelesi Secondary School. Such incidents delay the delivery of quality education to the learners. “This incident is going to exacerbate the infrastructural backlogs faced by the province. I want to call the law-enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone behind this horrible incident,” said Motsumi. The MEC also appealed to members of the public to work with the department to protect school infrastructure.

“The department relies on communities to ensure that the much-needed resources are taken care of,” said Motsumi. The cause of the fire is still unknown and the department has urged anyone with information to contact the local police. IOL