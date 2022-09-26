North West education official, 57, fulfils lifelong dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro

Rustenburg – The chief director for strategy and governance in North West’s education department, Pamela Rasetshwane, has reached the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has congratulated Rasetshwane, 57, for reaching the peak on September 22.

Rasetshwane took 11 days’ leave and used seven of those days to summit Mt Kilimanjaro. The mother of two and a grandmother of three boys and one girl, dreamt of reaching the summit of the Kilimanjaro in 2015. In previous years she was unable to do it but has persisted to fulfil her dream.

She prepared herself for this adventure by climbing the Drakensberg, Kgaswane Mountain in Rustenburg and the Mmabatho Stadium, regularly. “I summited Mt Kilimanjaro in six days, one day was for acclimatising so that my body could adjust to the altitude. This is the highest altitude ever of all the mountains I climbed before. I did a lot of local hikes, including Mafadi peak in the Drakensberg which is 3 482m above sea level,” she said. She started training last year and did a lot of walking to prepare herself.

“I broke my ankle in 2015 while preparing for Kilimanjaro while climbing Kgaswane Mountain. We then planned it in 2019 but due to Covid-19 we could not undertake the adventure. We were patient, only to climb this year (2022). “Never doubt your ability, it’s not about your strength or how strong you are. A lot depends on your mental strength, and never quit on your dream… “Dreams are there to be achieved, I told myself that I am not a quitter. Never quit on your dreams thinking that you are not good enough, as a 57-year old I persisted.”

Mt Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain on the African continent at 5 895m. Kilimanjaro and Mt Everest are two of the world’s famous peaks, with challenging high-altitude. MEC Matsemela said her achievement would motivate other employees in the department. “On behalf of the department, I wish to congratulate Ms Rasetshwane on her personal achievement. This achievement will go a long way to motivating all employees in the department to show them that it is possible when you put your mind to it.

“No matter your age, colour, background and social status, you can achieve your dream. I think Ms Rasetshwane deserves a hero’s welcome, she is a conqueror,” Matsemela said. “I am challenging all the staff in our department to set their dreams and go for them, even before the end of 2022. I am truly inspired by her physical fitness, she never considered her age for such an adventure. You are a true inspiration to everyone in the department,” the MEC said. Rasetshwane and her team are expected to touch down in South Africa on Tuesday.