North West father to apply for bail after allegedly beating 10-month-old son to death

Rustenburg – A man accused of killing his 10-month-old baby boy will apply for bail at the Coligny Magistrates’ Court next week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said on Tuesday. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame said the case against Klaas Kgasi has been postponed to January 17 for legal representation and a formal bail application.

"Police reports reveal that Kgasi and his girlfriend attended a party on Saturday night, 1 January 2022 at the Tlhabologang location in Coligny, and while at the party the accused reportedly took the child from the mother to his Aunt’s place at Extension 3. Upon his return after a while, he gave his girlfriend the blanket that the baby was wrapped with and they subsequently went back to their home." he said. "The report further reveals that on Sunday 2 January 2022, neighbours notified Kgasi’s girlfriend about a baby’s body that was discovered behind their shack. Police were called to the scene and they discovered the baby’s body that had severe assault wounds and bruises. Kgasi was arrested and charged with murder and will remain in police custody until his next court appearance." Meanwhile, in the Free State, police are hunting down suspects in connection with the death of Gift Mpho Moshodi.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said Moshodi was with his friend in Kutloanong near Odendaalsrus on July 29 in 2021. He allegedly went home and his body was found near Catholic Church in Kutloanong Block 5, on August 1, 2021. "A case of murder was reported and registered for further investigation. Since then, the police are still looking for suspects who committed this brutal murder. "Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the murder suspects, can contact Detective Warrant Officer Gerrie Kruger of Odendaalsrus Detective Services at cellphone number 082 301 2797 or Police Emergency number 08600 10111," he said.