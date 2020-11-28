North West girlfriend killer gets 15 years in jail
Potcefstroom: A man convicted of killing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Delareyville was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Buti George Lebitsa, 43, was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Thembi Betty Lobakaeng, 32, in the Atamelang Regional Court.
According to North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the murder took place on September 29,2019.
“The court heard that Lebitsa and Lobakaeng had an argument at their shack in Senthumule Extension 8 in Delareyville.
“Lebitsa was seen leaving their home the following morning. Upon further investigation, the neighbours found Lobakaeng's lifeless body lying on her bed.
“She had sustained head injuries and was later declared dead on the scene by the local emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) paramedics.”
Colonel Myburgh said “excellent investigative work” by investigating officer Sergeant Ofentse Petrus Molusi of the Delareyville SAPS detectives unit led to the arrest of Lebitsa a day later.
“Lebitsa's bail application was successfully opposed and he had been held in custody since his arrest.”
North West provincial police commissioner Lietenant-General Sello Kwena applauded police for their tireless efforts that ensured that the killer was convicted and sentenced.
- African News Agency (ANA)