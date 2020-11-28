North West girlfriend killer gets 15 years in jail

Potcefstroom: A man convicted of killing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Delareyville was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Buti George Lebitsa, 43, was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Thembi Betty Lobakaeng, 32, in the Atamelang Regional Court.

According to North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the murder took place on September 29,2019.

“The court heard that Lebitsa and Lobakaeng had an argument at their shack in Senthumule Extension 8 in Delareyville.

“Lebitsa was seen leaving their home the following morning. Upon further investigation, the neighbours found Lobakaeng's lifeless body lying on her bed.