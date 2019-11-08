File photo: Pexels

PRETORIA - A convicted hijacker, 33 year-old Neo Kaweng, has been sentenced to 12-years imprisonment by the Christiana Regional Court, in North West, the Hawks' Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said on Friday. "The judgment emanates from a truck hijacking incident that took place in Christiana in 2010, where the driver, who was reportedly on his way to Johannesburg from Kimberley, was accosted after he made a brief stop at a local café," said Rikhotso.

"When he returned to the truck he [the driver] was pointed with a firearm and instructed to continue driving in the company of other suspects. The victim was subsequently dropped off at an isolated area after he was assaulted."

Rikhotso said the matter was reported at the local police station and the Hawks’ "swift intervention" resulted in the arrest of Kaweng on the same day.

The truck, without its cargo, was found abandoned on the side of the road the following day.