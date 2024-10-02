Dust collects over forgotten places in the heart of South Africa, where the sun sets low over corn fields, grazing cattle, and enormous treasures in platinum mines. The North-West University (NWU) said it has heard the anguish of a struggling province, where resentment builds as promises disappear.

The NWU is called after the North West Province, indicating its regional roots and identity. Additionally, the NWU is the province’s only contact university. So, when the province is in pain, the university said it feels, listens, and sees. “As a university, we cannot be a bystander, we have to contribute to the wellbeing of not only the province, but the country. We need to work with the government and other stakeholders to build a capable state,” said Nkosinathi Tom, the director of Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects. He further stated that the province is facing numerous issues, including food shortages and unemployment, as well as administrative and health-care systems.

“We are developing new and relevant skills that will help eradicate unemployment,” said Tom. “The province is not only in pain; it is suffering. The unemployment rate is 54.2%, the highest in the country.” Approximately 25% of households experience food insecurity, particularly in rural areas where malnutrition and poor health are prevalent.

There are only 0.21 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, the lowest ratio in the country, and barely 30% of the province's population has completed secondary school. The NWU said that it is currently developing the country’s 11th medical school, which will train skilled general practitioners to help the province’s weak health-care system. This is being done in partnership with the North West Department of Health and many industry sectors.