RUSTENBURG - A 33-year-old man is expected to appear in the Groot Marico Magistrate's Court for the alleged murder of his former girlfriend's mother, North West police said on Monday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was arrested after the body of a 56-year-old woman was found next to a farm in Groot Marico, outside Zeerust in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"According to information at [the] police's disposal, the victim was last seen leaving a local tavern after a quarrel with her daughter's ex-boyfriend. It is believed that the suspect followed the woman whom he severely assaulted. The victim’s lifeless and half-naked body was eventually found by a passer-by," said Funani.

The man was expected to appear in the Groot Marico Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murder and a possible charge of rape.

