North West man fights for his life after being wounded by gunmen who killed mom and sister

JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen opened fire on a North West family on Sunday, killing a mother and her daughter and leaving her son for dead. It is suspected that the son had tried to flee, because he was found a bit further from where the mom and daughter lay. The gunmen had also fired shots at him. He is in critical condition in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselenyane said police have launched a manhunt for the three men believed to be behind the incident. Tselenyane said the incident happened at Sondela Informal Settlement near Boitekong, Rustenburg. He said the mother owned a shebeen in the area and both the son and daughter were with her on Sunday.

At around 4am, Tselenyane said, the woman’s 27-year-old daughter decided to go home as their house is not far from the shebeen. Three people who were at the shebeen followed her. One of them confronted her, leading to a scuffle. Shortly afterwards, someone entered the shebeen and told the woman that her daughter was being attacked outside. Tselenyane said the 48-year-old woman and her 23-year old son left the shebeen and went to the scene in an attempt to rescue her.

“One of the suspects allegedly drew a firearm and fired several shots at the victims that resulted in fatally wounding the shebeen owner and her daughter and injuring the 23-year-old son. It is believed that about 12 bullets were fired at the three. “Upon arrival of the police at the scene, the two women’s bodies were found lying in the middle of the street. Several 9mm empty cartridges were found at the scene. ’’The 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage and no arrest has been effected.

“Investigation into the matter is under way. Police urge anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sethunya Tobokane of Boitekong Detective Services, on 073 393 7413. “Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS Application. ’’All information received will be treated with confidentiality and informers may opt to remain anonymous,” Tselenyane said.