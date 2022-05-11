North West man stabs mother to death, drinks her blood

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 53-year-old mother to death and drank her blood in Mathopestad, near Boons, in North West. The man allegedly stabbed his mother several times during a fight on Monday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Initial information indicated that there was a fight between a 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son Thabang Mishack Moswane. On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her,” said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh. Thabang was arrested for murder, he appeared in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and the case was postponed to May 16. “The North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena was shocked to learn about the horrific incident and reiterated that police will continue to work hard to ensure that those who perpetrate crimes against women and children are brought to book,” Myburgh said.

In a separate incident, Colonel Myburgh said Thato Morake, 21, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho, for the alleged rape and murder of 17-year-old Amogelang Moadibo. “According to information received, police were called to a house in Lonely Park, near Mmalephoi, Mahikeng, in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 8, 2022. Upon arrival at the house, the police found Moadibo’s half-naked body on the floor inside an RDP house. Initial investigations led to the arrest of the suspect on the the same day. Morake is expected to reappear in court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More arrests are imminent,” said Myburgh. Myburgh said, in another incident in Signal Hill, Mahikeng, on Sunday, 34-year-old Vuyisile Nelson Maphanzi died from how wounds in hospital, after he was allegedly stabbed with an unknown sharp instrument.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Godfrey Tshipi, 37, who also appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on a charge of murder. He was remanded in custody until Tuesday, May 17, 2022,” said Myburgh. Myburgh also said on Monday, community members in Signal Hill allegedly apprehended and severely assaulted a 26-year-old man, who they accused of being responsible for the murder of Vuyisile Nelson Maphanzi. The man died from his injuries inflicted by the community. “He was severely assaulted and ultimately set alight and declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services.

Story continues below Advertisment