North West man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death and drank her blood to stand trial

Rustenburg - Thabang Moswane accused of stabbing his mother to death and allegedly drinking her blood, will stand trial at the regional court, North West, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday. Moswane appeared in the Koster Magistrate’s Court, facing a charge of murder.

“The Koster Magistrate’s Court transferred the case against Thabang Moswane, 24, to the Koster Regional Court to appear on September 6. “This follows the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP), authorisation on transferring the case, owing to its serious nature. Further investigations have been completed and the State is ready to proceed with pre-trial,” NPA spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame said. Moswane is accused of stabbing his mother Kedisaletse Moswane, 53, to death at their home in Mathopestad outside Koster on May 9. The police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds.

“The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her. He was immediately arrested and appeared before the Koster Magistrate’s Court,” Mamothame said. Moswane abandoned his bail (bid) on May 30. He would remain in police custody. He reportedly stabbed his mother over R10, according to a report in daily newspaper, Daily Sun. Moswane wanted his mother to give him R10, when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her.

