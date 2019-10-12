RUSTENBURG - The class of 2019 is the "best matric team ever" from the North West, education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said on Friday.
"You are the best group ever. I compared you with the class of 2015 and you are the strongest group. It is possible to make it," she said at a special event at Tshukudu Secondary School in Thekwane, outside Rustenburg.
"We can say to Gauteng and the Western Cape, and also the Free State, that we are around the corner," she said.
At least 39,954 Grade 12 candidates would write their final examinations in the North West this year. The province has registered 33,014 full time candidates and 6940 part-time candidates. There would be 16 marking venues across the province.
At the beginning of the month, Matsemela said security measures had been intensified for the final examinations.