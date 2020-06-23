North West police arrest alleged Facebook serial rapist who pretended to be a pastor

Potchefstroom - Police in Klerksdorp arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly used Facebook to lure his victims, before accosting them at knifepoint and raping them. A team made up of the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit investigators, on Friday arrested a 30-year-old serial rapist in an effort to bring to book those who perpetrate acts of violence against women. Police spokesperson Adéle Myburgh said reports suggest that a 27-year-old victim was befriended by the suspect via Facebook. "They also had conversations on WhatsApp upon which the victim agreed to meet with the suspect in the evening on Saturday, 30 May 2020 at a grocery store in Klerksdorp. "Allegedly, the suspect who pretended to be a pastor, met with the victim as agreed and ultimately took her to an open field behind the Technical High School.

"The victim was eventually threatened with a knife, raped and robbed of her personal belongings," Myburgh said.

In another unrelated incident in Ventersdorp, a 29-year-old victim also met the suspect via Facebook. They allegedly arranged to meet in the afternoon on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at Boikhutso Village.

"Subsequently, the suspect allegedly took the victim to an open field where he threatened her with a knife and raped her. He also robbed the victim of her personal belongings. Investigation into the matter continues and the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the suspect to other cases," Myburgh said.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena lauded the team for their diligence which resulted in the arrest. He urged the public to exercise extreme caution when honouring initial appointments with potential friends, especially after meeting them through social media.

Furthermore, he discouraged individuals not to meet strangers alone for the first time but at public places where there are people who can protect one from harm.