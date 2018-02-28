Rustenburg - North West police used rubber bullets to disperse residents from Popo Molefe informal settlement near Rustenburg on Wednesday.

Residents went to the Rustenburg municipality to demand answers for a memorandum they handed over to the municipality on February 1. In the memorandum they wanted access to water and electricity.

They raised their hands and chanted as they marched to Missionary Mpheni, the seat of the Rustenburg municipality. However, the police stopped them from going to the municipality and the group charged forward. The police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

North West police used rubber bullets to disperse residents from Popo Molefe informal settlement near Rustenburg. Picture: ANA reporter





Community leader and former ward councillor Luvuyo Maqwane said the march was peaceful and there was no need to used rubber bullets.

"We have made many requests with the municipality regarding our issues. We didn't come here to fight, this was a peaceful march. All we want is to be assisted as we are in need," he said.

"Not even water is available where we live. We have to struggle to survive. They only know us when its elections."

He said the informal settlement, east of Rustenburg -- named after former North West premier Popo Molefe -- has been without basic infrastructure for over 25 years.

African News Agency/ANA