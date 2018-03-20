MAHIKENG - Police used smoke grenades to disperse a group disrupting a National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) march at the North West legislature in Mmabatho on Tuesday.

A group of young people wearing ANC Youth League (ANCYL) t-shirts and wielding sticks occupied the area where Nehawu was to hand over a memorandum calling for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

When Nehawu approached, the group chanted as they moved towards them. Nehawu leaders surged forward towards the group and the police were forced to step in and separate the two groups.

Then the Nehawu march moved towards the North West Legislature and the other group moved towards them, the police fired stun grenades to dispersed the unruly group.

Speakers at the march called on Mahumapelo to start packing, accusing him of leading corruption in the North West province.

"Your days are numbered," said Solly Phetoe, deputy secretary of the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu). "We are not a faction, the reason we are here is due to issues affecting the workers..."

He said the ANC in North West must discuss allegations that Mahumapelo mobilised youngsters to disrupt events and marches where corruption is raised.

"It cannot be correct comrade [Sello] Lehari as the deputy chairperson of the ANC in North West, the issue of hooligans being used to disrupt functions must be discussed in ANC structures."

Nehawu gathered at the Montshiwa stadium and slowly marched through the streets to the seat of the provincial government. They wanted Mahumapelo and the head of the North West department of health Dr Thabo Lekalakala to resign due to their alleged involvement in corrupt activities linked to the controversial Gupta family.

African News Agency/ANA