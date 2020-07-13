North West police hunting 10 awaiting trail detainees who escaped

Police in Koster, a small farming town situated on the watershed between the Orange and Limpopo rivers in North West, are still searching for 10 awaiting-trial detainees, SAPS said in a statement on Monday.

A total of awaiting-trial detainees escaped from custody in the early hours today, but two have been tracked down.

"The escapees, aged between 20 and 40, escaped after opening a hole on the wall. Two of the escapees have since been rearrested.

"The escapees are facing various charges such as assault, burglary theft and possession of suspected stolen goods," SAPS said.

An investigation into the matter is under way and police request anyone who may have information that can lead to the rearrest of the escapees to call the nearest police station or contact the Koster detectives branch commander at 082 373 9689.