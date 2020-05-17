North West police sergeant, accomplice in court for house robbery

Potchefstroom – An SAPS sergeant and a civilian accomplice have been arrested and appeared briefly in court in connection with a house robbery in Lichtenberg, North West police said on Sunday.

The accused's appearance in the Lichtenberg Magistrate's Court on Friday followed their arrest the previous day in Lichtenburg for a house robbery, North West SAPS spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

"It is alleged that the complainant was woken up by a strange noise on the roof of the house. Upon investigating, the intruder indicated that it was the police and ordered the complainant to open the door.

"The complainant then opened the door and saw a policeman in the company of another man.

"The duo allegedly demanded money from the complainant who told them that he did not have money. It was at that point that the accused took the victim’s driver’s licence and a set of keys before fleeing the scene.