North West SAPS lauds FCS on securing life imprisonment for convicted rapist

POTCHEFSTROOM - North West South African Police Service (SAPS) commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has hailed the Morokweng SAPS family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit for securing a life imprisonment sentence handed down to convicted rapist Lucky Gaesirwe in the Ganyesa Regional Court on Friday, November 20.

"This is after Gaesirwe, aged 37, was sentenced to life [imprisonment] following his arrest on Wednesday, 19 December 2018, for the rape of a 78-year-old woman at her place at Gamorakile section in Morokweng near Vryburg," SAPS North West spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said in a statement on Sunday.

Gaesirwe had left a local tavern in the middle of the night and then broke into the victim’s home, after which he overpowered and raped her.

"Subsequently, he fell asleep next to the victim. The latter managed to get a knobkerrie which she used to assault the accused before alerting her neighbours. The police were called and the accused was arrested and charged with rape," Funani said.

Kwena had congratulated the Morokweng FCS unit for securing another life imprisonment sentence within four days. This followed the life imprisonment sentence imposed on Reaobaka Alphius Baikepi, 26, on Tuesday, November 17, for raping a 76-year-old woman.