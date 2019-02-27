File picture

Rustenburg - A 13-year-old pupil arrested in connection with the murder of his classmate is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, North West police said. Captain Sam Tselanyane said the teenager was arrested on Tuesday, after he allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old classmate with a pair of scissors at Mateane Primary School in Diretsane, Delareyville.

He said the 14-year-old had requested to leave the class in order to wash his hands because it was time for their meals (government provides one nutritious meal to all learners in poorer primary and secondary schools through the National School Nutrition Programme) to be served.

"The suspects also went outside, we do not know what happened when the victim returned but, he was stabbed with a pair of scissors. He went to the classroom, he was taken outside and fell. The principal was called and took him to a clinic in Atamelang where he was certified dead," he said.

North West education department said it was saddened by the incident.

"We have arranged for counselling, for the learners and teachers," said departmental spokesman Freddy Sepeng.

The incident occurred few days after a parent attacked a teacher at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane about 60km from Rustenburg.

Parent Itumeleng Letsepe allegedly beat Mpuseng Sepotokele with an umbrella accusing the teacher of ill-treating her child at school.

Letsepe was arrested and was due to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase to apply for bail on March 4.

African News Agency/ANA