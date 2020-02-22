North West Speaker condemns violence at SOPA, institutes probe









MAHIKENG - North West legislature Speaker Sussana Dantjie has condemned the violence that erupted outside the legislature chamber during the official opening of the legislature and the state of the province address (SOPA) on Friday and has instructed the secretary to the legislature to investigate and provide a report within seven days. This follows an incident where an Economic Freedom Fighters MPL was ejected from the house after he repeatedly engaged in disorderly conduct, the legislature said in a statement on Saturday. "It is alleged that sporadic violence erupted outside the chamber between some of the EFF guests, some community members, and the legislature protection services unit staff," the statement said. Earlier, the African National Congress caucus in the legislature expressed concern at "what appears to be the use of excessive force by some members of the legislature security personnel". This after video footage of a violent altercation emerged following the eviction of two EFF MPLs during premier Job Mokgoro's SOPA on Friday, ANC chief whip Paul Sebegoe said in a statement.

“We wish to condemn in the strongest terms possible violence in the legislature precinct and call on the secretary of the legislature to investigate allegations of unwarranted and excessive force, as it diminishes the image of the institution,” he said.

The legislature staff should at all times respect elected public representatives, and where the line for professional conduct appeared to have been crossed appropriate disciplinary action should be taken.

“Images of members of the legislature in a brawl with staff members and being thrown against walls do not bode well for our fledgling democracy which is supposed to be characterised by tolerance, as it is supposed to be a platform for dialogue, battle of ideas, and not brute force,” Sebegoe said.

A fistfight broke at the North West legislature during the state of the state of the province address.

Likewise, MPLs should conduct themselves in accordance with the rules of the house as well as their sworn oath to public office, and exercise restraint even when provoked. The decorum of the house and dignity of the institution should always be upheld and not be compromised.

“Members of the public and supporters of political parties must also refrain from violent action and, while they are encouraged as guests to follow debates and proceedings in the house, they must respect the legislature precinct as a national key point,” Sebegoe said.

On Friday, it was reported that a fistfight broke out between security officials and EFF members. The drama unfolded after Dantjie ordered EFF MPL Papiki Babuile to leave the chamber when he continued to raise points of order after Dantjie had ruled that Mokgoro would deliver his address and no member would be allowed to raise points of order.

While Babuile was leaving the chamber, EFF MPL Matshidiso Botswe also interrupted proceeding. He was ordered to leave the chamber, but refused to do so.

Dantjie called on security officers to eject him. While he was being removed, EFF members in the public gallery went outside and the fistfight broke out between them and legislature security officers. An EFF member was left bleeding and one of of the security officers suffered a swollen eye.

