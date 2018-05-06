RUSTENBURG -The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) on Monday, held a provincial shop stewards council in the North West to assess a two-month-long strike called to demand that the provincial health department head step down.





"The aim of the council is to make an assessment and map a way forward on the current strike action in the department of health and department of social development," spokesperson Khaya Xaba said.





The union said it would announce its decision as to whether to continue with the strike at a press conference on Tuesday.





Nehawu members downed tools on February 19, demanding the dismissal of the head of the department of health, Dr Thabo Lekalakala, and the termination of contracts of companies engaged by the department. They are also demanding bonus payments of five percent across the board to all employees in the department, payment of occupation specific dispensation (OSD) for employees at the provincial office and an increase in the salaries of Community Health Workers.









Clinics were shut down following the protracted strike, and the national government has brought in the members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) health services to help alleviate the health care crisis in the province.





The provincial health department was recently put under administration.





Nehawu had previously vowed to intensify the ongoing strike action in North West, mobilise for a national day of action and a public servants two-day stay-away in the province if their demands were not met.



