North West surpasses one million Covid-19 vaccination

Rustenburg - The North West province has reached the significant milestone of administering over one million vaccines, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said. "Our efforts to persuade our communities to register to vaccinate has finally started to bear fruit as we see our daily numbers of vaccines administered tick up. We are further impressed by the support we receive from various stakeholders who are drumming support to ensure that access to vaccines is hugely improved," he said.

The province reached the one million mark vaccinated people milestone over the weekend. "Bridging the one million mark of administered jabs in the province is no small feat. It is a demonstration of concerted efforts and hard work to ensure that we convince our people to take this life-saving vaccine. "We are supposed to celebrate this milestone and continue to use it to pursue more people who seem hesitant to get vaccinated so that we can reach our provincial target of 2.7 million before the end of this year to secure community immunity."

The province implemented various strategies to promote access to communities by introducing innovative ways like setting up stalls at malls, churches, shopping centres, car washes and other frequented places to ensure that access to registration and vaccination was highly enhanced. The North West province has administered 1 047 613 vaccines as of October 4. "With the Vooma campaign in full swing, the province hopes to net more people for vaccination," Sambatha said, adding that the Vooma campaign would continue in the province to ramp up vaccination efforts.

The Vooma Vaccination Weekends was conducted countrywide with the aim to mobilise citizens and people living in South Africa to get vaccinated as a means to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The Vooma campaign is aimed at helping South Africa ensure that 70% of the population is vaccinated by the end of December. According to the Presidency, more than 350 000 people were vaccinated during the Vooma vaccination campaign.