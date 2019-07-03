File picture

Rustenburg - A 53-year-old primary school teacher accused of assaulting a learner appeared briefly in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Wednesday. The case against him was postponed to July 23 for his lawyer to make representations to the state.

The teacher allegedly beat the learner with a broomstick in January 2018 for allegedly playing in the rain. The girl was in Grade 4 at the time and suffered a swollen hand as a results of the beating.

The girl, now ten and in Grade 5, and her nine-year-old brother who is in Grade 4, were kicked out of the school on May 7 by a group of enraged parents who accused their father of "causing trouble" at the school.

The father opened a criminal case after his daughter was attacked and another case after his son was allegedly kicked by a teacher with a high-heel shoe on his knee in July 2018.

A medical report indicated that the boy suffered an open wound to the knee following the kick.

The teacher, 55, appeared in court on June 5 and the case against her was postponed to July 5, in order for the State to consult witnesses and the defence to make representations.

The North West department of education has said the father should bring the children back to school when the schools re-open for the third quarter next Tuesday.

