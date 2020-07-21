North West teacher strangled to death in her home

Johannesburg - A North West teacher was found dead in her house with a rope used to strangle her still around her neck.

Police in Ganyesa launched a manhunt after the body of the 56-year-old teacher was found inside her house in Mmadinonyane Village, Ganyesa outside Vryburg.

The victim’s lifeless body was discovered by her colleagues when they went to check up on her after she failed to report for duty on Monday morning. The victim was found lying dead on the bed. It appears that she was strangled with a rope.

The motive of the incident is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues.

No arrest has been effected at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Ganyesa Detective Commander, Captain Sipho Lisa on 082 443 8753.