Rustenburg - A 55-year-old primary school teacher accused of assaulting a pupil was expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Friday. The teacher allegedly kicked a nine-year-old boy with a high heel shoe on his knee. The boy suffered an open-wound to the knee.

The teacher is out on a warning and the case against her was postponed to July 5, for the State to consult with witnesses and the defence to present representation.

She was the second teacher from the same school in Tlhabane near Rustenburg in North West, to appear in court, on charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. Her 53-year-old colleague appeared in court on July 3, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old girl with a broomstick for allegedly playing in the rain.

The girl suffered a swollen hand. His case was postponed to July 23.

African News Agency (ANA)