Rustenburg - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for the murder of his teacher at the Lehurutshe Regional Court on Thursday, North West police said. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the teenager was arrested on September 13, 2018, for stabbing his 24-year-old teacher, Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate to death with a knife.

"The incident occurred in the premises of Ramotshere High School in Dinokana Village outside Zeerust. It was reported at the time of the incident that Mokolobate was busy invigilating when the suspect who was a Grade 10 learner at the same school, got inside the classroom and stabbed him once on the chest. Mokolobate was rushed to Dinokana Health Centre where he was certified dead on arrival. Police were summoned to the scene and ultimately arrested the learner," he said.

The sentence came at a time when another North West pupil is accused of stabbing his classmate to death with a pair of scissors. The incident occurred at Mateane Primary School in Diretsane, Delareyville on Tuesday.

In Tlhatlhaganyane about 60km outside Rustenburg, a parent allegedly attacked a teacher with an umbrella on February 22. The parent Lizbeth Letsepe, 40, is expected to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on March 5, to apply for bail. She is facing a charge of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

