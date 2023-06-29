North West to fast-track road projects after concerns about construction delays

Acting North West Premier Nono Maloyi has vowed to fast-track the completion of road projects in the province after concerns about the slow pace of the project. This followed his oversight visit to Nelson Mandela Drive in Mahikeng.

The visit was aimed at ensuring that all road projects in the province meet their deadlines. Nelson Mandela Drive was expected to be completed by September this year.

"We are very worried and business people are worried and the community is very worried that the pace is very slow,“ Maloyi said. He said they have met with the contractor and were given a report on when the project was expected to be completed. "We are satisfied, but we are going to monitor progress and we will be here fortnightly. We are going to embark on a similar approach with other projects to see to it that service providers meet their contractual obligations," he said.

North West Public Works and Roads MEC, Gaoage Molapisi said the department was geared-up to curb any delays in road projects. “We understand the negative impact of the delays on our projects and inconveniences to motorists and other road users. “In line with accelerated service delivery plan, we will be revisiting this project in the next two weeks as per the instruction of the acting premier. We will do everything in our power to see to it that we complete this project on time," Molapisi said.

North West premier Kaobitsa Maape is on sick leave following an orthopaedic procedure. Maape had indicated in his policy statement that the province would be embarking on a rigorous road infrastructure development programme. Nelson Mandela Drive was one of the roads identified for this purpose.