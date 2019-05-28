North West premier Job Mokgoro says that out of 22 municipalities in the province, 14 are dysfunctional and therefore have to be fixed for people to receive quality basic services. File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

MAHIKENG - The North West province is ready to fix the problems in distressed municipalities where it has become near impossible to offer quality basic services in these communities, premier Job Mokgoro said on Tuesday after announcing his ten-member cabinet. More than half of municipalities in the province have been put under administration. Mokgoro said during the election campaign that communities complained about access to basic service delivery.

During his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Mokgoro said the state of municipalities in North West was worrisome.

"I wish to reiterate that for us to deliver quality basic service it is going to be near impossible to do that with dysfunctional municipalities. We have 22 municipalities, we have placed 14 of them under administration and in reality the party is over," the premier said.

Mokgoro said it was important that municipalities in the province become a key focus to enable service delivery.

"A functional local government makes life much more bearable for citizens, for they will have basic sanitation, provision of adequate drinking water, refuse collection, maintenance of municipal roads and other infrastructure," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)