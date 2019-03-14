Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - The North West education department will implement the resolutions of the provincial School Safety summit, MEC Sello Lehari said. The province held a two day summit in Rustenburg, following a wave of violence in schools, which in most cases led to injuries, killings and damage to property.

He said, one death of a learner or teacher was one too many.

"In view of this, the department took it upon itself to gather all stakeholders under one roof to hold a dialogue, heart to heart, soul to soul and eyeball to eyeball on what are the underlying causes of this violence and what needs to be done to deal with it once and for all.

"This sparked a lot of interest of many stakeholders in education," he said.

Lehari said the summit noted that schools were a reflection of the society and that maintaining schools and communities should be based on peace, respect, non-racialism safety and security, which must be everyone’s concern and responsibility.

The summit resolved that a provincial school safety steering committee should be established by 30 April and that all districts would hold their individual school safety summits before 30 May.

It also resolved to intensify a quality learning and teaching campaign and its related structures with a special focus on school safety. As part of the summit's resolution, security personnel would be provided in all public schools incrementally, starting with 200 schools from 1 April.

Another school safety summit would be held in 2020 to review implementation progress.

The summit came after a learner stabbed a teacher to death with a knife in Dinokana near Zeerust last year. On 22 February a parent allegedly attacked a teacher at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlaganyane outside Rustenburg.

In Diretsane near Delerayville a learner was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors allegedly by another learner.

In Tlhabane, Rustenburg a 13-year-old girl was found lying in the school toilets with stab wounds to her stomach on Wednesday. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

