North West to restore hospital services in Christiana

Rustenburg - The North West Department of Health has started processes to restore hospital services at the Christiana Hospital, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said. "The community of Christiana will be pleased to learn that a service provider has already been appointed for immediate delivery of park homes which will benefit the community long after the reconstruction of the hospital is completed. This intervention is most desirable in a situation where the need for health services is urgent like in the case of Christiana," he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

"I am happy to announce that we have appointed a service provider who will soon deliver on park homes. These park homes will have capacity to house all medical equipment and provide adequate hospital services. Fortunately, we also have secured all the necessary medical equipment including hospital beds which we received as a donation from First National Bank.“ The Christiana Hospital was damaged when fire caused by human error ripped through the hospital in September last year, destroying the operational areas of the hospital which included the wards, patient records and theatre. He said the consultants have already assessed the space and surveyed the area within the hospital where the park homes would be placed.

He said turnaround for delivery and commissioning of the project was three months. "I thank our workers including nurses and doctors at Christiana for their patience. I know that they have been inconvenienced by lack of a physical structure to render quality hospital services. I am happy that they will now have a conducive working environment to service our people from." An investigation into the cause of the fire has revealed that it was caused by human error and that the physical structure, specifically the walls, were still intact.

Story continues below Advertisment