North West traditional healer gets life sentence for killing girlfriend after a ritual

Rustenburg - A traditional healer was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend in Sandfontein near Mogwase, North West. Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was sentenced at the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase on Wednesday.

Ramoruki killed his girlfriend, Tsholofelo Tsheko, in January 2021. Ramoruki had gone to the Sandfontein cemetery with his girlfriend Tsheko, their 1-month-old baby, and Tsheko's younger brother, to perform a ritual for the baby. They then went to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home. Ramoruki pointed a gun at himself, then later pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother.

He ordered the younger brother wait in the car with the baby. He then poured petrol over Tshekoand set her alight and stabbed her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. Her younger brother saw flames and heard his sister screaming for help. The younger brother took off with the car to seek help.

The police were called and Ramoruki was arrested on the scene. Tsheko was rushed to Moses Kotane Hospital, to receive medical attention but she died a day later. The post-mortem report determined the cause of death as multiple injuries caused by stab and burn wounds.

Ramoruki was found guilty of a count of murder and pointing of a firearm. He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and six years for pointing of firearm. IOL