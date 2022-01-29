North West 'traditional healer' slapped with 10-year prison sentence for raping pregnant woman

Durban - A 27-year-old man, who told a pregnant woman that he needed to perform a ritual on her so she wouldn't lose her baby, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for rape. In January 2019, Ratang William Moitshodi met the woman, who was 8-months pregnant at the time and told her that he was a prophet. He said that he had had premonitions about her pregnancy and that she may suffer a miscarriage.

Having had a previous miscarriage, the woman agreed to Moitshodi performing a ritual on her. NPA spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the two went to Moitshodi’s house and he led her into an outside room where he consults ad does rituals. "He then laid what was described as a sangoma’s cloth on the ground and instructed the victim to take off her clothes and lay on her back, to which she complied.

Moitshodi then took out some traditional medicine and started rubbing it on the victim’s belly. Shortly afterwards, he then moved to the victim’s private parts," he said. Mamothame said in her testimony, the woman told the court that Moitshodi took off his pants raped her. She reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested.

Mamothame said in aggravation of sentence for direct imprisonment, Advocate Matshidiso Molope urged the court to consider the manipulation by the accused as it instilled fear on a vulnerable woman who did not want to lose a child. "He further urged the court to consider the traumatic experience suffered by the victim, as well as the danger that the accused exposed the baby to as a non-medical doctor, acting dangerously towards a heavily pregnant woman. Magistrate Segakweng Moeng shared the state’s sentiments and alluded to the fact that the criminal justice system has a responsibility to protect vulnerable women and children against the likes of Moitshodi," Mamothame said.